Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 84.45%. The business had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Stratasys updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.
Stratasys stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.32. 779,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,925,206. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.38. Stratasys has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $56.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.17.
Stratasys Company Profile
