Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 84.45%. The business had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Stratasys updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Stratasys stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.32. 779,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,925,206. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.38. Stratasys has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $56.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.17.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected and polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

