Parcion Private Wealth LLC Has $10.98 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 37.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,191 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.1% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $31.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3,344.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,637,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,595,894. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,470.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,871.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,143.89.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total value of $56,259,790.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,376,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,533,163,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,060 shares of company stock valued at $68,733,589 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.