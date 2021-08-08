AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Holdings Cut by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $642,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AutoZone by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,512,000 after buying an additional 239,250 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in AutoZone by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 228,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,571,000 after buying an additional 107,164 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 140,330.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 98,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 98,231 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AutoZone by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,729,000 after buying an additional 52,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 740,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,250,000 after purchasing an additional 39,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. cut their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Argus downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,544.84.

NYSE AZO traded down $9.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,629.85. The company had a trading volume of 112,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,114. The firm has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,512.95. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,085.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1,666.63.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $14.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 88.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total transaction of $6,743,120.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total transaction of $21,973,140.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,491 shares in the company, valued at $50,629,684.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

