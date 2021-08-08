Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,550,717 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 86,679 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $936,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. South State CORP. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI stock traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $213.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,259,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,210,793. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $117.25 and a twelve month high of $216.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.19%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total value of $1,040,668.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,687,375.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $213.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

