1,004 Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Bought by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 606.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $61.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.67. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $65.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

