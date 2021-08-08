Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Holdings Reduced by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,378,432 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,480,175 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 0.5% of Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,286,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.25.

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $200.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,542,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,409. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $185.32 and a 52 week high of $283.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.56. The stock has a market cap of $52.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

