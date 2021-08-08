-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Danimer Scientific’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Danimer Scientific will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.05 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Danimer Scientific.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $13.18 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the first quarter worth $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the first quarter worth $28,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the first quarter worth $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the first quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DNMR traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.10. 1,351,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,519,682. Danimer Scientific has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $66.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 14.30 and a quick ratio of 13.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -39.77 and a beta of -1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.22.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

