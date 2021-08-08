Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos Buys 716 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos boosted its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre comprises 15.7% of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $36,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,520,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,109,000 after purchasing an additional 364,854 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,416,000 after acquiring an additional 67,864 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 715,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,804,000 after acquiring an additional 118,041 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,783,000 after acquiring an additional 94,431 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 463,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded down $29.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,756.27. The stock had a trading volume of 442,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,297. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,665.20 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $959.87 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,509.12.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MELI shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price target on the stock. boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,886.58.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk bought 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

