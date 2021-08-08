Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos Buys 716 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos boosted its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre comprises 15.7% of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $36,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,520,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,109,000 after purchasing an additional 364,854 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,416,000 after acquiring an additional 67,864 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 715,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,804,000 after acquiring an additional 118,041 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,783,000 after acquiring an additional 94,431 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 463,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded down $29.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,756.27. The stock had a trading volume of 442,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,297. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,665.20 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $959.87 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,509.12.
Several research analysts have recently commented on MELI shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price target on the stock. boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,886.58.
In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk bought 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About MercadoLibre
MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.
