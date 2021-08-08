iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 163.2% during the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $223.39. 24,429,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,744,787. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $225.07. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $142.09 and a one year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

