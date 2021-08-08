Asio Capital LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Asio Capital LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MS stock traded up $1.90 on Friday, reaching $99.73. The company had a trading volume of 9,317,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,685,512. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.10. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $45.86 and a 12 month high of $99.98.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MS. Zacks Investment Research cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.74.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

