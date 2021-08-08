Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos Has $3.19 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,740 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.79. 3,811,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,947,525. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.51. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.20 and a fifty-two week high of $119.73.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

