Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.400-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Northwest Natural also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.40-$2.60 EPS.

Shares of NWN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.43. 97,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,300. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.10. Northwest Natural has a one year low of $41.71 and a one year high of $56.75.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.64 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.48%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NWN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Northwest Natural from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday. Williams Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Natural from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.00.

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

