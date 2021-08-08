Casper (CSPR) Trading 115.8% Higher Over Last Week

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded down 12.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 8th. One Casper coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000361 BTC on major exchanges. Casper has a total market capitalization of $179.36 million and $175.98 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded up 115.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Casper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00045715 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.00 or 0.00127016 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.56 or 0.00146431 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,027.11 or 0.99862626 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $348.57 or 0.00790634 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s total supply is 10,264,536,532 coins and its circulating supply is 1,126,612,292 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CSPRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.