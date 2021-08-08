Brokerages Expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) will post ($0.48) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.86). Hyatt Hotels posted earnings of ($1.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 67.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full-year earnings of ($5.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.18) to ($4.77). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to $1.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.30). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 25.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.57.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $75.48. 367,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.53. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $49.83 and a 1-year high of $92.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.78.

In other news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $151,146.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,038,835.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 93,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $7,277,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 433,681 shares in the company, valued at $33,666,656.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,716 shares of company stock valued at $7,510,619. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth approximately $2,290,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 213.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 31,842 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at $1,831,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth about $172,673,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.63% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Earnings History and Estimates for Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H)

