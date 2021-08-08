Insureum (ISR) Trading 5.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. Over the last week, Insureum has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. Insureum has a market capitalization of $9.39 million and $334,354.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insureum coin can now be bought for $0.0439 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00054177 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002539 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00015299 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.74 or 0.00829566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.35 or 0.00100587 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00040068 BTC.

Insureum Profile

Insureum is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 coins. Insureum’s official website is insureum.co . Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Insureum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insureum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insureum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

