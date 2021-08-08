AltraVue Capital LLC Has $13.28 Million Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

AltraVue Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,730 shares during the period. Marriott International makes up 4.6% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. AltraVue Capital LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $13,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAR. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 294.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,392,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,154 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 49,703.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,032,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,988,000 after buying an additional 1,030,858 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at $107,466,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 160.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 824,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,169,000 after buying an additional 508,173 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,219,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,667,000 after buying an additional 500,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,992.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.59.

Shares of MAR stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $141.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,099,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,684. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.58 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.62 and a 12 month high of $159.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.04.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 118.59%. The business’s revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

