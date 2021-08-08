AltraVue Capital LLC Boosts Position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

AltraVue Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group makes up approximately 1.1% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. AltraVue Capital LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Safety Insurance Group worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAFT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,156,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 598.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 46,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 40,093 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 65.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,834,000 after purchasing an additional 31,959 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 136.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 24,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 42.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 22,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

SAFT traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.77. 51,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,847. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.29. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $87.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.35. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 19.88%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

