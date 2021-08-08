AltraVue Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. FirstService comprises 1.8% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. AltraVue Capital LLC’s holdings in FirstService were worth $5,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in FirstService in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in FirstService during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in FirstService during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in FirstService during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in FirstService during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. 67.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstService alerts:

Shares of FirstService stock traded down $1.44 on Friday, reaching $189.37. 16,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,730. FirstService Co. has a 1-year low of $112.68 and a 1-year high of $191.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.40 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.95.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 3.71%. Research analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.34%.

A number of research firms have commented on FSV. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $161.00) on shares of FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on FirstService from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.83.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.