Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) released its earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Natera had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. Natera updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Natera stock traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,008,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,266. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.28. Natera has a one year low of $49.16 and a one year high of $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.74. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of -37.84 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTRA. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.82.

In related news, Director Roelof Botha sold 67,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $6,354,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.82, for a total transaction of $164,700.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 455,817 shares in the company, valued at $55,527,626.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 250,505 shares of company stock worth $25,508,609. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

