Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 520.20% and a negative return on equity of 29.91%.

Oncternal Therapeutics stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $4.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,136,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,414. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.34 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.72. Oncternal Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $10.56.

ONCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Oncternal Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, an investigational monoclonal antibody that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with B-cell lymphoid malignancies, including mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

