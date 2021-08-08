Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Has $4.49 Million Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. General Mills accounts for about 1.7% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.87. 3,114,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,216,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $65.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.41.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 53.83%.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.