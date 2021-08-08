Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Decreases Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC cut its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 131.6% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.23.

Shares of LIN traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $305.87. The stock had a trading volume of 858,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,161. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $214.14 and a 12 month high of $310.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $293.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.