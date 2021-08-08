Accredited Investors Inc. Has $24.38 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,387 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $24,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,246,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,327. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.24. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $94.22 and a one year high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

