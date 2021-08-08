Accredited Investors Inc. Trims Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Accredited Investors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,747 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Asio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 870 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $474,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 10,803 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 8,511 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $3.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $329.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,656,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,100,462. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The company has a market cap of $350.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $318.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zelman & Associates cut The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.89.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

