Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.41 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) will report $1.41 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.56 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26 billion. Las Vegas Sands reported sales of $586.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 140.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full-year sales of $5.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.06 billion to $6.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.21 billion to $10.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.05) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 1096.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on LVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 62,109 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 38.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $40.87. The stock had a trading volume of 6,931,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,715,363. The company has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of -23.49 and a beta of 1.38. Las Vegas Sands has a fifty-two week low of $38.74 and a fifty-two week high of $66.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

