PutinCoin Trading Down 19.9% Over Last Week (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 8th. PutinCoin has a total market capitalization of $473,090.09 and approximately $8.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PutinCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded down 19.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PutinCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,379.50 or 1.00305230 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00030923 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006327 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00069185 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000829 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00010448 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000593 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PutinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PUTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for PutinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PutinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.