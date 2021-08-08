Scorpio Tankers’ (STNG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Evercore ISI

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Evercore ISI in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $24.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 60.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on STNG. Bank of America lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. DNB Markets upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Scorpio Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.11.

Shares of NYSE:STNG traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,194,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.93. Scorpio Tankers has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $24.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.01). Scorpio Tankers had a positive return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. Equities analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STNG. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter worth $88,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 177.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 30, 2021, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 131 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 63 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with a weighted average age of approximately 5.2 years.

