OneRoot Network 24 Hour Volume Hits $99,829.00 (RNT)

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. In the last seven days, OneRoot Network has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar. OneRoot Network has a total market capitalization of $492,136.20 and $99,829.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OneRoot Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OneRoot Network Profile

RNT is a coin. It launched on November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 coins. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OneRoot Network is www.oneroot.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling OneRoot Network

