Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) to Post $0.75 EPS

Brokerages expect that Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) will report $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tupperware Brands’ earnings. Tupperware Brands posted earnings of $1.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will report full year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.91 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tupperware Brands.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.38. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 70.84%. The company had revenue of $464.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Tupperware Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TUP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $38.00 to $41.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.70.

Shares of NYSE TUP traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,378,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,186. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 2.85. Tupperware Brands has a fifty-two week low of $13.23 and a fifty-two week high of $38.59.

Tupperware Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 21st that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Karen M. Sheehan purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,808. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 2,006.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 7.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 95.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

