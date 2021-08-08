Comparing Aceto (OTCMKTS:ACETQ) and Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS)

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) and Aceto (OTCMKTS:ACETQ) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Nu Skin Enterprises and Aceto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nu Skin Enterprises 7.99% 25.88% 11.65% Aceto N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Nu Skin Enterprises and Aceto’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nu Skin Enterprises $2.58 billion 1.08 $191.35 million $3.63 15.32 Aceto N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Nu Skin Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Aceto.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Nu Skin Enterprises and Aceto, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nu Skin Enterprises 0 3 1 0 2.25 Aceto 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nu Skin Enterprises currently has a consensus price target of $61.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.57%. Given Nu Skin Enterprises’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Nu Skin Enterprises is more favorable than Aceto.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.9% of Nu Skin Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Nu Skin Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Aceto shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nu Skin Enterprises beats Aceto on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J. Lund in 1984 and is headquartered in Provo, UT.

Aceto Company Profile

Aceto Corporation markets, sells and distributes finished dosage form generics, nutraceutical products, pharmaceutical intermediates and active ingredients, agricultural protection products and specialty chemicals. The company’s operating segment consists of Human Health, Pharmaceutical Ingredients and Performance Chemicals. Human Health segment supplies raw materials used in the production of nutritional and packaged dietary supplements. It markets and distributes its generic prescription and over the counter pharmaceutical products. Pharmaceutical Ingredients segment offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates. Performance Chemicals segment provides specialty chemicals. It serves chemical, agricultural, human health and pharmaceutical industries. The company operates primarily in United States, Europe, and Asia. Aceto Corporation and is headquartered in Port Washington, New York.

