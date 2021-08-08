Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Invests $3.55 Million in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 129,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,000. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC owned approximately 1.39% of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $14,657,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 41.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 325,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,816,000 after purchasing an additional 96,191 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after purchasing an additional 26,047 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 248,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 17,727 shares during the period. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 206,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 18,408 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PIE traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $25.91. 23,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,130. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.62. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.54 and a fifty-two week high of $27.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

