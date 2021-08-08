Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.59 EPS

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.59), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.05) EPS. Gogo’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Gogo updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ GOGO traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,064,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,863. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.46. Gogo has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $17.23. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOGO shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Gogo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

In other Gogo news, Director Robert L. Crandall acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.44 per share, with a total value of $572,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael P. Bayer sold 6,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $96,453.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

