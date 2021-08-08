Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.58) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.95. The company had a trading volume of 116,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,863. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.07. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $83.71 and a 52-week high of $142.62.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDGL shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.44.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.