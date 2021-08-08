Citigroup Raises Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $88.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LYFT. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.38.

Lyft stock opened at $52.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.22. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 2.31. Lyft has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $68.28.

In other Lyft news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $242,717.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $2,094,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 22.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lyft by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,235,853 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $899,421,000 after buying an additional 1,072,849 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Lyft by 1.3% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,893,371 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $245,983,000 after acquiring an additional 51,565 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Lyft by 96.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,381,230 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $213,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,044 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lyft by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,086,257 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $194,989,000 after acquiring an additional 201,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Lyft in the first quarter worth approximately $163,801,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

