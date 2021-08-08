Parcion Private Wealth LLC Has $7.41 Million Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 30.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,372 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $7,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Square during the first quarter worth $4,496,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Square by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 7,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Square in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,037,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Square by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,066,000 after acquiring an additional 14,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Square by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Square stock traded down $6.71 on Friday, reaching $275.10. The stock had a trading volume of 9,490,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,120,402. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $240.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.00 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The stock has a market cap of $125.27 billion, a PE ratio of 241.32, a P/E/G ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.41.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Square news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total transaction of $41,112,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 202,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,672,562.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,323,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 778,704 shares of company stock worth $174,621,969. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SQ. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Square from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Square from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $296.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.35.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

