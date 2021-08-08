Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 153.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF accounts for about 0.1% of Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.65. The stock had a trading volume of 220,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,325. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $58.76 and a 12-month high of $82.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.10.

