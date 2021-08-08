Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. Sells 4,277 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 258,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,277 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 3.0% of Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $20,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $175,095,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,232,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,137 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 89.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,066,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,371,000 after purchasing an additional 503,477 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 29.1% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 781,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,148,000 after purchasing an additional 175,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 28.8% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 674,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,202,000 after purchasing an additional 150,930 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,658. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.83 and a 52 week high of $79.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.95.

