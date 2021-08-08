Automata Network (ATA) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $22.33 Million

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. Automata Network has a market capitalization of $86.30 million and approximately $22.33 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Automata Network has traded up 20% against the dollar. One Automata Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001130 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00045875 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.35 or 0.00127048 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.32 or 0.00147288 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,265.79 or 0.99808857 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $351.10 or 0.00791657 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Automata Network Coin Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Automata Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Automata Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Automata Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

