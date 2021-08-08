Analysts Expect BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.47 Million

Brokerages expect BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) to announce $30.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for BTRS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $30.80 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BTRS will report full year sales of $127.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $126.00 million to $128.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $150.65 million, with estimates ranging from $148.50 million to $152.16 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BTRS.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $33.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.95 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BTRS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of BTRS from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen started coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of BTRS stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.77. The company had a trading volume of 293,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,230. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 0.31. BTRS has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.40.

In other news, Director Clare Hart bought 10,000 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.83 per share, for a total transaction of $128,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,931.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 3,151,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $36,971,728.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,710,812 shares of company stock valued at $43,547,374 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BTRS in the first quarter valued at about $100,739,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in BTRS during the first quarter worth about $59,541,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BTRS during the first quarter worth about $46,714,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in BTRS during the first quarter worth about $40,787,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in BTRS during the first quarter worth about $36,175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

