Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) to report ($1.28) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($0.47). Carnival Co. & reported earnings per share of ($2.19) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full year earnings of ($5.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.76) to ($3.97). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Carnival Co. &.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($0.19). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. The company had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.88 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCL. Argus boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.02.

Shares of NYSE CCL traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.08. The company had a trading volume of 30,680,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,636,813. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.71. The company has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.29.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 25,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

