Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.56 EPS

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nelnet had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 19.48%.

Shares of Nelnet stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.97. 46,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,848. Nelnet has a 52-week low of $58.66 and a 52-week high of $79.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 92.07 and a quick ratio of 92.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%.

In related news, major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.99, for a total value of $379,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,641 shares in the company, valued at $10,383,349.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,994,100. Company insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

