Kovack Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,550 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned about 0.15% of Extreme Networks worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Extreme Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Extreme Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Extreme Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John C. Shoemaker purchased 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 365,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles Carinalli sold 14,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $155,625.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 365,071 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,321.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXTR opened at $11.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.99. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $12.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 569.50 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 123.54% and a net margin of 0.19%. On average, analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXTR. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Extreme Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

