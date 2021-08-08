Revlon (NYSE:REV) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Revlon (NYSE:REV) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of REV traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.89. 239,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,475. The firm has a market cap of $625.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.84. Revlon has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

