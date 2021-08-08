9,793 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Bought by Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Altria Group by 263.3% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Altria Group by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 60.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on MO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $47.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.84. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.90%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.