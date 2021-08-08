Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Invests $259,000 in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $298.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $286.38. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $214.85 and a 12 month high of $299.98.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

