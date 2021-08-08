TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. The Estée Lauder Companies comprises approximately 1.2% of TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 67.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total value of $51,248,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 53,531 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.01, for a total value of $17,398,110.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,693 shares of company stock valued at $99,498,244 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $328.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,182. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $315.27. The company has a market cap of $119.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.95. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.14 and a 1 year high of $336.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.12.

EL has been the topic of several research reports. Societe Generale initiated coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.13.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

