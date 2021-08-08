Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Sold by TrimTabs Asset Management LLC

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXN. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 505.1% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,022,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,241,000 after buying an additional 1,688,169 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% during the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 4,289,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $655,868,000 after buying an additional 1,328,244 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9,623.0% in the first quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 1,241,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,851 shares during the period. Paulson & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 460.0% in the first quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2,494.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,072,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,241 shares during the period. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALXN stock remained flat at $$182.50 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,309,941. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.25. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.91 and a 52-week high of $187.45.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.89.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

