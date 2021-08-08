TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,745 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $528.00 price target (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.84.

AVGO traded down $2.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $485.43. 996,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,921,535. The company has a market cap of $199.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $321.48 and a 1-year high of $495.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $473.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.