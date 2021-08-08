3,000 Shares in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Purchased by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.5% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 8.4% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.2% during the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 14,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Realty Income stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,018,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,258,610. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $71.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.22. The company has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of 71.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.2355 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.48%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.17.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

