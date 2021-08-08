Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Albemarle by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALB shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.90.

In related news, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $488,714.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,340.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total transaction of $999,111.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,765,475.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,174,440 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ALB traded up $8.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $226.71. 1,651,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,410,302. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.67, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.29. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $79.06 and a 52 week high of $227.39.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 37.86%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

